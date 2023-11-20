Results Archive
Australian SX
Melbourne
News
WSX
Australian GP
News
Upcoming
Australian SX
Adelaide
Sat Dec 2
News
Full Schedule

Win Over $6,560 in Prizes!

November 20, 2023 3:30pm
Win Over $6,560 in Prizes!

Welcome to the Racer X Readers' Choice Survey. A lot of passionate, creative people work to make Racer X and Racer X Online the best it can be, but our biggest source of inspiration is, quite simply, you! All of us at Racer X would really appreciate it if you can take a few minutes to complete our Readers' Choice Survey. The better we know our readers and audience, the better we can make everything we do. For completing the survey, you'll receive a free 3 month digital subscription to Racer X Illustrated! You'll also be entered to win a a Rawrr 60V Mantis bike, Matrix Concepts prize pack, 3 Leatt prize packs, an OGIO Trucker gearbag, a DeCal Works Semi-Custom Graphic Kit, a DeCal Works Ready Made Graphic Kit, and a DeCal Works Number Plate Graphic Kit! Winners will be announced January 3rd. 

Thanks for your help. We’ll see you at the races. 

Take the 2023 Readers' Choice Survey. Click here.
Take the 2023 Readers' Choice Survey. Click here.

So, what's being offered up? Take a look at these incredible prizes:

Rawrr 60V Mantis ($4,999)

  • Large LED Control Screen
  • Foam Anti-Slip Seat
  • Swappable Samsung Battery
  • Fully Adjustable KKE Front Suspension and Rear Mono Shock
  • Hydraulic Disc Brakes
  • Fully Adjustable Handle Bars

A1 ALUMINUM OFF ROAD STAND ($159.95)

  • Constructed from 6061 T6 1 1/8” oversized aluminum tubing.
  • Injection-molded rubber top mat with recessed rivets provides extra non-slip traction
  • Heavy-duty "U" reinforced top prevents sagging
  • Great for all big bikes 85cc to 450cc. 
  • 400 lbs weight capacity
  • Height 17.25” Top 10" X 6” Base 17 X 17”
  • Durable Power coated finish. 
  • Available in all team colors.

M1 1.5 PHATTY TIEDOWNS - SET OF 2 ($59.95)

  • Overall length is 69” x 1.5” (wide), made from abrasion resistant nylon webbing.
  • All stitching is double stitched with square/cross with heavy duty nylon thread.
  • Top soft loop extension with rubber coated “S” hook incorporated into design that protects your handlebars.
  • Assembly strength is 1400lbs and a 500lb load limit.
  • Custom spring loaded lock-on “swivel carabineer” bottom hook for secure connection.    
  • Custom sublimated non fade graphics in factory colors. 
  • Exclusive “slider name plate” to give your tie downs a personalized custom factory look.
  • Heavy duty steel “cam-lock” with heavy duty steel spring for a secure lock.

M40 CARPETED MAT ($189.95)

  • Made from hi grade durable carpet with PVC rubber bottom and edge. 
  • Direct printed and treated with oil and gas resistant ink. 
  • Full 3.5FT X 7FT race size.
  • Used by Yamaha Star Racing team
  • Powerwash or vacuum cleanable.

M3 UTILITY CAN ($89.95)

  • Comes complete with transportation cap and 6" long extender durable industrial delivery hose spout with 1.250 plastic fill reducer with cap.
  • Overall dimensions: 22” X 9” X 8”.
  • 3” extra wide fill cap or easy and quick filling.
  • Strategically placed side handle and special unique bottom handle for balance and easy handling.
  • Made from hi-quality HDPE plastic with heavy duty wall thickness.
  • Reinforced ribbed bottom for extra strength.
  • 0 gallon capacity makes the weight of the can easy to handle.
  • Utility Can includes an indent that allows the use of Matrix Concepts tie-downs to strap into place during transport.
  • Exclusive “name and number panels” give you the ability to personalize it, giving it the custom factory look.

M81 3 DRAWER FACTORY TOOL BOXES ($179.95)

  • Portable Tool Box 20.5".
  • Ball-bearing 3-Drawer Steel Lockable Tool Box.
  • Durable Carbon Steel lightweight construction.
  • Complete with team graphic. Or customize one with your name and number. 
  • Proudly Made in the USA. 
  • Drawers help organize hand tools by storing them in one neat layer.
  • 25-lb full-extension ball-bearing drawer slides operate smoothly.
  • Extra storage under the lid holds larger hand tools.
  • Padlock hasp and staple enable the tool box to be locked.
  • Full-width metal hinge pin secures the lid to the chest.
  • Comfort-grip top handle helps lift the tool box, even when full.
    1,512 cubic inches of storage; Assembled Dim 20.5" W X 8.5" D X 12'' H.

Leatt Hydration DBX XL 2.0 Backpack ($80)

  • 2.0L horizontal waist-located, low-gravity bladder
  • Level 2 back protector
  • 25L cargo capacity
  • Signature chest harness and shoulder adjuster system provide a solid non-
  • bump fit without a waist belt
  • Reflective back panel will keep your liquid both hot or cold
  • Has an inverted port to allow for maximum fluid drainage
  • The tough, water-resistant outer shell is equipped with several pockets and compartments, including a waterproof mobile phone pocket.
  • Designed with a full-face and MTB helmet and neck brace carrier system for your convenience and has reflective piping and a safety whistle for a safe ride.

Leatt Velocity 4.5 Goggle ($29.99)

  • Bulletproof, can take impacts like no other, allowing you to look ahead without fear of the roost or branches
  • Permanent anti-fog
  • Peace of mind with perfect vision and protection of your eyes, allowing you to enjoy the ride

OGIO Trucker Gearbag ($229.99)

  • Built tough from the bottom up, the all-new Trucker Gear Bag features four large separate compartments for all your gear. 
  • On the road or in the dirt, the Trucker is full-featured and super versatile.

DeCal Works Semi-Custom Graphic Kit ($269.90)

  • Semi-Custom Kits are fully customizable designs, available in your choice of colors and style.
  • Can include your name, race number, personal sponsors logos, as well as industry-standard logos. 

DeCal Works Ready Made Graphic Kit ($199.95)

  • Ready-Made Kits can be designed in your choice of colors, including your name and race number. 
  • Come with pre-determined logos. 

DeCal Works Number Plate Graphic Kit ($69.95)

  • Use the DeCal Works interactive design studio to create your own set of number plate decals.
  • With DeCal Works Number Plate Backgrounds you can choose your colors, race number, front plate name and many other add-ons. 
  • Number Plate graphic kits include a front plate decal and two side plate decals.   

Racer X Illustrated 3 month digital subscription  ($3.75)

  • Stories and columns about—and by—the sports biggest names
  • Unparalleled reporting by the best in moto journalism
  • Award-winning revolutionary digital edition
  • First-rate photography and design
The January 2024 Issue of Racer X Illustrated Supercross Magazine

Racer X Illustrated Supercross Magazine

The January 2024 Issue

The FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernee, France attracted the biggest crowd ever for the “Olympics of Motocross.” Jett Lawrence is the 2023 Racer X Rider of the Year. How Phil Nicoletti, the most lovable grump in motocross, became everyone’s best friend, and Steve Matthes and Kris Keefer teamed up for a road trip to England. All these and much more in the January issue of Racer X magazine.
Read the Issue Now Preview the Issue Now
Take the 2023 Readers' Choice Survey. Click here.
Take the 2023 Readers' Choice Survey. Click here.
Read Now
January 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now