2024 Loretta Lynn’s Area Qualifier and Regional Championship Dates Announced

The following press release is from MX Sports:

2024 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Area Qualifier and Regional Championship Dates Announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports, producer of the 43rd Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is excited to announce the 2024 Area Qualifiers and Regional Championships schedule. The qualifying program will start mid-February with Area Qualifiers followed by Regional Championships taking place in late May through the month of June. The National will be held Monday, July 29th through Saturday, August 3rd.

In 2024, the program will take place in over 36 different states throughout the country beginning with over 50 Area Qualifiers where riders must finish in the top positions listed in the supplemental rules depending on their region. After qualifying through an area, riders will move onto the 13 Regional Championships that run through 8 regions in the United States.

“We are super excited to launch our 2024 schedule,” said MX Sports Event Director, Tim Cotter. “Working with over 60 venues and organizers across the country is a difficult task. We want to thank the organizers and the AMA for their cooperation in this effort. It is the goal to provide a schedule that gives geographic saturation to our rider base as well as working with the best AMA organizers and venues in America.”

“The 2024 Road to Loretta's features many iconic venues like Budds Creek, Pleasure Valley and High Point Raceway in the Northeast to Washougal, Prairie City and Fox Raceway on the West Coast and many more throughout the United States,” Cotter continued. “We are especially happy to welcome several new venues and organizers to the Loretta Lynn family such as Diamond Back in New York, Next Level 101 in South Carolina, Valley MX in Michigan and Dream Chasers in Montana. We look forward to seeing you for the 43rd running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships presented by AMSOIL at Loretta Lynn's.”

Full 2024 AQ & RC Schedule