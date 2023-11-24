The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) will be back in action this weekend for its season finale. To tune into the Australian GP on Saturday (November 25), visit www.wsx.tv to sign up to watch it live on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. Eastern/12:30 a.m. Pacific, or tune into the following times below on Fox Sports and FS1:

Fox Sports

3:30 a.m. Eastern on Saturday

Re-air at 10 a.m. Eastern Saturday

Re-air at 10 a.m. Eastern Sunday

Re-air at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Sunday

FS1

9:30 a.m. Eastern Sunday

9:30 p.m. Eastern Sunday

Read our refresher if you missed it.

And the 2023 THOR Mini O’s Event is almost complete as we have two more days of racing (Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25). Tune into RacerTV for the free live broadcast of the racing starting at 7:30 a.m. Eastern/4:30 a.m. Pacific both days.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.