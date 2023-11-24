SX2

Boost Mobile Honda’s Max Anstie came into the night with one hand already on the Australian Supercross SX2 trophy, after strong performances in the first two championship rounds. As the 250’s roared to life, the fiery number-one Honda swiftly surged into the lead, seamlessly continuing his dominance from the previous race in Newcastle. Trailing closely behind were teammate Wilson Todd and heat one race victor, Cole Thompson, marking the final race meeting for the Serco Yamaha Racing team after 22 years of triumphant racing in Australia.

At the forefront of the pack, the Brit showcased unwavering control, and relentlessly hammered out laps on his Honda CRF250R, hitting his marks and building a gap on Todd. As the candles lit on the finish-line jump, Anstie whipped his Honda in celebration of his second Australian Supercross Championship title. Todd secured a commendable second position, while Canadian Cole Thompson crossed the finish line in third place.

SX3

In SX3, Yamaha rider Seth Burchell secured the holeshot to kick off the action and take an early lead. However, after a mistake, Championship leader Polyflor Honda’s Parker Ross made his move and never looked back. As the laps unfolded, Burchell shadowed the Californian, but was unable to get close enough to make it stick. Behind Burchell was Husqvarna’s Travis Olander, who broke through for his first podium.

Ross' impressive moves through the whoops and consistent riding earned him the SX3 title, rewarding a consistent AUSX season. Drew took out second place in the championship, while Kayd Kingsford was third.

Honda secures victory in all three classes of the Australian Supercross Championship

The Australian Supercross Championship's last round concluded at Melbourne's renowned Marvel Stadium, and Honda's factory racing team emerged victorious in all three classes. Dean Wilson, Max Anstie, and Parker Ross secured victories in the 450, 250, and 250 development classes, respectively.

Dean Wilson is happy to win his first Australian Championship and credits the team with his rejuvenated performances.

"I really needed this, and the team deserved it. Everyone has put in so much hard work. I've had an incredible time in Australia, and I hope to be back here next year, reliving it all. Thanks to Honda Australia and everyone involved. Winning again feels fantastic," expressed Wilson.

Justin Brayton from Boost Honda wrapped up the championship on a high note, securing an impressive third-place finish tonight. His display of grit and determination, despite competing with an injury from Newcastle, was commendable. While the 5-time champion's season didn't unfold as planned, he acknowledges that's part of the nature of racing.

"This wasn't my year. I've had an incredible run, winning five championships in a row. I made it to the podium in every race this year except the one where I had a collision with another rider. My passion for racing is still strong, so we'll see what the future holds. Congratulations to Dean on the championship, and kudos to Honda for securing their sixth straight championship," expressed Brayton.

Boost Honda’s Kyle Webster didn’t have the night he had planned following a second place in the heat race.

"I'm at a loss for words, I felt great today, especially after taking second in my heat race. Ending the championship with more crashes in the final is not how I envisioned it. It's time for me to regroup and shift my focus to the motocross championship," expressed Webster.

In the 250 class, Max Anstie asserted dominance in every race, clinching the 2023 Australian Supercross Championship for Boost Honda, his second championship in a row and Honda’s 6th straight championship in the 250 class across Motocross and Supercross.