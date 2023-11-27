250 Words: Cameron McAdoo

East or west? Do you have a preference on what you want to race?

I prep every year to be ready [for West Region]. I think everyone kind of knows Mitch [Payton] really kind of keeps it to himself pretty late. I think for that reason, to make sure all the guys are just ready. I prep as if I’m going racing right away, and then whatever it becomes, it becomes. I raced west last year. The two years prior I raced east. Actually, 2021 I raced technically west, but it was all East-Coast tracks because it was that weird year. But I really like the East-Coast tracks. I like the stadiums, the stadium-style tracks. They get a little bit softer. Just the shorter times and more laps. I feel that that suits me. But at the same time, like I said, at the end of the day, my goal is to be racing all 17 of them here in the next few years. So, I need to be ready for whatever it is.

No secret that your team’s bikes got better in the outdoors at some point, and the holeshots were coming. Without giving us the usual rider bull crap about “never felt better on my bike,” how is your bike compared to when you got off of it? Did the gains carry over to supercross?

Obviously, I spent quite a bit of time off the bike this summer, but I stayed as close as I could to knowing what was going on. It was pretty direct I think right when they introduced some of the new stuff with our bike. You could tell right away. They were all up front pretty consistently. I have been extremely happy with the progress that they’ve made from supercross last year. Actually, when I got hurt in supercross last year, we had just found some of those new improvements. They found some improvements. I think that they have just continued to improve upon those. Actually, this last week I was doing some of the new engine testing of what they have brought to the table now. I’m really happy with it. It suits me, like the way I need to ride and the way I like to ride. So, I like what they’ve done with the bike, for sure. As everyone kind of saw, for sure in the starts and just everywhere, all of our guys last year toward the end of outdoors were doing well.

Your new teammates, Max Vohland, and Levi Kitchen. Did you get to know them a little bit? Did you spend a lot of time around them?

Yeah. I actually have quite a bit, because we’ve all been riding together. Levi will be staying on the East Coast, I believe, but up until the photo shoot time he’s been out here. I knew Levi prior to him coming to the team very well. He’s a super cool kid. He and I have always got along really well. He’s fun to ride with. Not an ego guy. We can do a moto together. Max is cool, too. I never had ever really even talked to him prior to coming to the team. He’s a nice kid. Fairly quiet, but he does some cool stuff on the bike too. At the end of the day, it seems like he doesn’t really want to end the day at the track without going and having some fun on his dirt bike, which is kind of cool to see. Obviously, a lot of times especially myself too, you go there and just work, work, work, work, work and then get out of your gear and leave and go to the gym and do whatever. But he’ll go out and play around with little quirky wheel-tap stuff, and just different bike skill stuff. I think everyone has really seen that with him. He’s kind of a BMX-type guy. It’s kind of cool to watch. He was wheel-tapping this thing at the Kawi test track the other day when I was getting undressed in the back of my truck and I’m like, holy crap. That’s big. I think he posted a video of it on his Instagram, but it doesn’t really justify it. It’s fun to have new people around and new people to ride with.

Can you imagine if yourself, [Austin] Forkner, [Seth] Hammaker, we already know Kitchen is amazing. If you, Seth, and Austin can just stay healthy this year, you guys can have the glory years of Pro Circuit when Skip worked there. They could come back. You guys have the potential.

That’s the goal. That’s what I’m working for. I know that for sure. I assume I could speak to the other guys. We all want to win really badly. We put everything into this.

Last year of your contract for you?

Yeah, it is.