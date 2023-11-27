Phoenix Racing has been a championship player in a variety of racing series, including dominance in AMA Arenacross and AMA Pro ATV Motocross, and also operates Honda’s factory GNCC team. It has only been a side player in AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross, however, until now. By adding Dylan Ferrandis to the team for the full 2024 season indoors and out, they've got a chance at podiums and race wins. How did this deal come about and how is the team preparing for this step? Jason Weigandt chats with David Eller and Phoenix team manager Heath Harrison about the move.

