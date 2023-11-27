Trevor Colip, Luca Marsalisi Join TiLube Honda Racing for 2024
The TiLube Honda Racing team has announced two new riders for 2024: Trevor Colip and Luca Marsalisi. Colip raced a Kawasaki KX250 in the Supercross Futures program in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, finishing 6-12-8 in three qualifying races but he did not start the championship finale in Salt Lake City, Utah, after injuring his shoulder in qualifying. The shoulder injury kept the Indiana native sidelined for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in August.
Colip announced his move to the TiLube team earlier this month and in his debut with the team at the THOR Mini O’s, he finished third in the 250 A and fifth in the 250 Pro Sport Classes in motocross.
Colip has competed in a few of the MX Sports Scouting Moto Combine events, showcasing his skills in front of the industry.
“Super excited to announce that I will be racing east coast supercross for @tilubehondaracing in the 2024 season! Huge thank you to everyone behind the scenes that made this possible!!”
Marsalisi made his maiden pro start at the 2022 Indianapolis Supercross, finishing 22nd. He would turn pro full-time for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship come summer, finishing 42nd in the 250 Class championship with a season-best moto finish of 17th in moto two at the Spring Creek National.
“The Hit Man,” as RacerTV announcer Matt “Megawatt” Watson calls him, finished 17th in the 250SX main event at the Tampa Supercross in February—his only main event start of the season—then jumped to the 450 Class for Pro Motocross, where he really broke out. While there were riders out with injuries, Marsalisi finished 22nd in the 450 Class championship, finishing with a season-best 11th in the second moto at the RedBud National.
“Opportunity’s present themselves in weird ways sometimes , so stoked to have this chance with @tilubehondaracing can’t thank everyone over there enough. Let’s get to work !”
Main image by Matt Rice