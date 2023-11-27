Trevor Colip, Luca Marsalisi Join TiLube Honda Racing for 2024

The TiLube Honda Racing team has announced two new riders for 2024: Trevor Colip and Luca Marsalisi. Colip raced a Kawasaki KX250 in the Supercross Futures program in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, finishing 6-12-8 in three qualifying races but he did not start the championship finale in Salt Lake City, Utah, after injuring his shoulder in qualifying. The shoulder injury kept the Indiana native sidelined for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in August.

Colip announced his move to the TiLube team earlier this month and in his debut with the team at the THOR Mini O’s, he finished third in the 250 A and fifth in the 250 Pro Sport Classes in motocross.

Colip has competed in a few of the MX Sports Scouting Moto Combine events, showcasing his skills in front of the industry.