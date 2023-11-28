Midwest, Northwest, and South Central Loretta Lynn’s Area Qualifier Date Changes

The following press release is from MX Sports:

Competition Bulletin 2024-1: Midwest, Northwest and South Central Area Qualifier Date Changes

DATE: November 28, 2023

The Midwest Area Qualifier that was set to be held at Bunker Hill in Delta, Utah on April 13, 2024, will now move to Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The Northwest Area Qualifier that was set to be held at Bunker Hill in Delta, Utah on April 14, 2024, will now move to Sunday, April 21, 2024.

The South Central Area Qualifier that was set to be held at Freestone in Wortham, Texas on March 30 and 31, 2024 will now move to the weekend of April 13 and 14, 2024.

The South Central Area Qualifier that was set to be held at Desoto Motorsports Park in Grand Cane, Louisiana on March 23 and 24, 2024 will now move to the weekend of March 30 and 31, 2024.

Midwest Area Qualifier

April 20 – Bunker Hill – Delta, UT

Northwest Area Qualifier

April 21 – Bunker Hill – Delta, UT

South Central Area Qualifier

March 30 & 31 – Desoto Motorsports Park – Grand Cane, LA

April 13 & 14 – Freestone – Wortham, TX

Please keep an eye on www.mxsports.com for possible revisions to upcoming Area Qualifiers. For the most up-to-date schedule of the 2024 Area Qualifiers, please visit the 2024 schedule page.