And this is that first moto at Unadilla where all of a sudden you were way better, and you almost got to Jett there at the end. Like that had to be a breakthrough moment.

Well, I mean, I was happy to ride again! For me mentally, just a step in the right direction.

And you did not know Ziggy until Unadilla that day.

It was funny because I kind of have to look up a little bit what he looked like because I never met him before. I just remember one thing, when we had the race in Loretta’s in 2020 for the motocross on the second round. During the lunch break, I went on the gate and I kind of cleaned one gate. I just drained the water, to get that gate with less mud than any other gate. And I remember I saw Ziggy was looking at me. I saw this guy look at me and then suddenly I showed up for race one and they penalized me 20 places on the gate because I touched the gate and I'm not allowed to. And it was Ziggy who reported that because back at this time he was working with GEICO and was like my main rival, with JMart [Jeremy Martin]. So, they penalized me because of Ziggy!

Did you laugh about that?

Oh, on the Saturday morning, when he showed up, the first thing he said was, "You remember when you did that?" He was like, "Yeah, yeah I remember for sure."

But as a competitor, you probably respect that?

I would for sure. I would have done the same. When you're fighting for the championship, everything matters.

So Phoenix, they have not raced at this level before, a full 450 season and a guy that can win races in that class like you. What have you seen from their resources and what they can bring to the table? What gave you the confidence to say, "I believe they can pull this off."

I didn't know the boss, David Eller. I didn't know anyone but what gave me the confidence was when Ziggy told me, "Yes, you can go with your eyes closed to this deal, to this team." I mean, if a guy like Ziggy, with so much experience and so much business in the industry told me, "Yes, you can," I was like, "Okay." I trust him.

So, Honda's rolling a factory bike underneath the Phoenix tent, right? Do you guys get to build the program here?

So at first, they kind of told me we could get some parts and some support a little bit from the HRC. But now I know more the people in the team and I feel like they really want to do everything inhouse, not HRC. So, I guess they're gonna do everything by themselves, and yeah, we will see if we need help. I think we will ask but for now we're doing our own stuff with Factory Connection and then Ziggy and all of his technicians. They’re great people and they're really working hard. So far, it's been really good.

So, what is your program now beyond that? Because obviously when you're with Star, you're all in, everybody rides at their track, and you live in Tallahassee. Where are you living and riding now?

We always wanted to live in the Clermont area in Florida and ride at Sandbox. That was a longtime dream and goal for me to ride there. So, after the season, regardless of what was the plan, we moved there. We really took the time to find a good house and try to find a way to be more happy and, yeah, rebuild myself, like I said before. The goal was to train at Sandbox and then the deal with Honda Phoenix showed up. We asked them, "Hey, can we, is that okay? Like, can we ride there?" Like I asked everyone before, like during the season and everybody told me yes. And he ends up like, they told me, "No," they don't want me to ride there because some rider there just don't want me to be there. Probably because I'm competition or something, I don't know. But, yeah, ends up not being possible for me to ride there. But, lucky for me, I had the Lawrence brothers, who live one hour away. I asked them if I could ride their place with them and they said yes. So that's where I'm gonna train now. I always wanted also to ride with the Lawrence’s because we've been good friends for more than ten years. We used to be on the same team in Kawasaki in Europe and they used to come to my house training. I really have known them for a long time now, I just didn't want to be on the private Honda team next to the Honda Factory team. I didn't want to create this vibe where I’m maybe there try to pick up anything from them. So that's why I didn’t ask them first. After one training [day] with the Lawrences I really understand. I think they are grateful for the help I gave them back in the day. They are very happy to give me back this help today. It’s very nice. The vibe is really good and we have a really good time already. I think it's a really good choice for me and it's gonna be good for my mental health and everything around.

Where are the expectations though? This is so new for you and for Phoenix. Is this like, "Well, he's looking to prove himself, so watch out at Anaheim?” Or do you think this is gonna be a bit of a process to get at the very highest level?

It's a tough question for sure. It would be great to show up at A1 and get the holeshot and win. But at the same time, it's gonna be a new bike, a new team. It's completely different. We all know that on race day the tracks are so gnarly and who can manage the track the most can win. So, we will see, but I already ride some rough tracks at the Lawrence’s and I feel better than what I’ve felt before. So, yeah, I'm gonna train on the same track as the Lawrence brothers and I think right now they are maybe the top riders in the world. I'm doing everything to get back on the box and try to be on the top step.

You're saying a lot of this was just for you own mentally, what you had to overcome. But is there also part of you that's like, "I wanna show people that I still got it." Is there a little bit of that in you too with this deal?

No, honestly, no. I do everything for me because I don't wanna hang up the boots one day and have regrets. I think if I retired before the season, I would have never known what I can do in supercross at my best. Maybe I won't be top three or maybe I will never win, but I just want to try to be surrounded by great people with all the same goal and see what I can do when I feel great, when I feel comfortable. See if I can do better than what I did before already.